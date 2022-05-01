SafeMoon Market Cap Reaches $286.53 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $286.53 million and $24,950.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.74 or 0.07245839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.