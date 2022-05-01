Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

SAFRY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Safran from €137.00 ($147.31) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Safran stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 363,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Safran has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

