Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,268 shares of company stock worth $33,915,688. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

CRM traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.94. 7,110,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633,111. The company has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $167.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

