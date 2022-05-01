Samoyedcoin (SAMO) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Samoyedcoin has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Samoyedcoin has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and $4.40 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Samoyedcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.26 or 0.07324676 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Samoyedcoin

Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 7,746,913,929 coins and its circulating supply is 3,328,268,036 coins. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin . Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin

Samoyedcoin Coin Trading

