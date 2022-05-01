Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the March 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFRRF opened at $4.18 on Friday. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.