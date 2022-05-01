Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SAND stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 405,584 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.