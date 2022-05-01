Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.