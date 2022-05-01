SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SAP were worth $30,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SAP by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP SE has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $151.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.69.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.