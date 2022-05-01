Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SISXF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Savaria has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

