Savix Market Cap Tops $62,891.66 (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded down 45.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002704 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded down 47.5% against the dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $62,891.66 and approximately $535.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00100987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00029150 BTC.

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 146,993 coins and its circulating supply is 61,288 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

