Scala (XLA) Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million

Scala (XLA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $1.65 million and $1,820.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.65 or 0.07210468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.