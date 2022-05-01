SCEP Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,000. Pinduoduo accounts for 7.1% of SCEP Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of PDD traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.09. 27,802,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,346,867. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.