Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCFLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.00 ($8.60) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$5.49 on Friday. 73 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942. The stock has a market cap of $911.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

