Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Schindler stock remained flat at $$190.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.49. Schindler has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

