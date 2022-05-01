Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.42. 481,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

