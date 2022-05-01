Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,339 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $39,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.64. 3,870,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,243. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

