Scotiabank Boosts Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target to C$54.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WIPKF. CIBC decreased their target price on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Winpak has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $35.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

