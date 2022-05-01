Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,447 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,212 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SEA by 395.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,176 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,659,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,072. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

