Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sempra worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sempra by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after acquiring an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.36. 1,721,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,303. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average is $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.