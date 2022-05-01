Sentinel Trading Down 21.2% This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $24.66 million and approximately $229,912.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,810,346,888 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,028,240 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.