Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Up 122.3% in April

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 122.3% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sharing Services Global stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Sharing Services Global has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Health and Wellness Products and Other segments. The company markets and distributes health and wellness products under the Elevate and The Happy Co brands through an independent sales force.

