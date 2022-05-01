Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,840 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $123,224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 728.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.28. 1,425,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,316. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.19 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

