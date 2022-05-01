Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 33,583 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.36% of iRobot worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. CWM LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iRobot by 79.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 327,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,543. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $111.34.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

