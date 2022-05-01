Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 4,188 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $10.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,924. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

