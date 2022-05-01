Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 4,755 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.46. 1,890,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,192. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

