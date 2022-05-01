Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 8,839 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 106,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.12. 1,523,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

