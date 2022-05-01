Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.20% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 116.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

LC traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 2,666,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,739 shares of company stock worth $477,345 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.