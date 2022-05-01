Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.06. 4,450,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.