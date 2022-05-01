Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 386.7% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

MMM stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,295. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

