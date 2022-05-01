Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 90,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 570.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. 460,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,086. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.