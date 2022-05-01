Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $457,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,947,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $275,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.92. 8,341,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

