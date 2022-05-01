Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.62. 2,338,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.