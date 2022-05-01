Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW traded down $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

