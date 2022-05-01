Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,097,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,925. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

