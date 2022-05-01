Shell Asset Management Co. Has $17.41 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $181.19 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.06.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.