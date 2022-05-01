Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sempra by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after buying an additional 471,691 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 16,546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after buying an additional 350,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $161.36. 1,721,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,303. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.90.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.