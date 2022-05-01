Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $91,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $210.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $208.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

