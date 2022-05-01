Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL traded down $12.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.12. 1,094,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.06. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.56 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.