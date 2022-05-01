Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,932 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. 5,882,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

