Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.12 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.45. 1,333,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,591. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

