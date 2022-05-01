Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

