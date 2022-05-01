Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $20.81 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,813,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,341,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,144. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

