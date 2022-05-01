Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 11,468 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,259 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Signature Bank worth $31,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock traded down $9.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.25. 776,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.00. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $223.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

