Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 21,540 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,054,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

