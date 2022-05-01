Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,237 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.92. 4,687,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $121.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,408 shares of company stock worth $6,368,570. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.