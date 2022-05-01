Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.55. 2,061,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.