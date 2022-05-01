Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after acquiring an additional 954,491 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after acquiring an additional 290,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after acquiring an additional 657,980 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $49.75. 580,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.