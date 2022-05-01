Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 653,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after buying an additional 145,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 311,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $80,538,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

NYSE LOW traded down $7.41 on Friday, reaching $197.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

