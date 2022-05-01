Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average is $198.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

