Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $7.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,379. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.54 and its 200 day moving average is $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

